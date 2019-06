Secretary of State Mike Pompeo closes his remarks as he departs after a media availability, at the State Department, Thursday, June 13, 2019, in Washington. Pompeo says Iran is believed to be responsible for attacks on 2 tankers near Persian Gulf. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is blaming Iran for attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

Speaking at the State Department today, Pompeo said Iran’s actions are a clear threat to international peace and security. He accused Iran of ratcheting-up tensions in the volatile Middle East.

Pompeo said Iran should engage in diplomacy, not “terror, bloodshed and extortion.”