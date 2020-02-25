Pompeo Defends U.S. Response To Coronavirus

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at a news conference at the State Department, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is defending the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking at the State Department, Pompeo said the U.S. has issued appropriate travel advisories and restrictions. He noted that cases in the U.S. are being isolated. The Trump administration is seeking two-point-five-billion-dollars from Congress to combat the coronavirus.

Democrats call the request too little and too late. Pompeo also slammed Iran for not being candid about the coronavirus outbreak there.