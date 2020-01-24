Pompeo Heads To Ukraine Next Week As Impeachment Winds Down

(AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine next week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

As Trump’s Senate trial on impeachment charges continues, the State Department announced that Pompeo would travel to Kiev as part of a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia. Since November, Pompeo has twice previously canceled plans to visit Ukraine, most recently just after the New Year when developments with Iran forced him to postpone it.

Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine. Trump is accused of withholding critical military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to force Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.