Pompeo In NKorea To Finalize Summit, Seek Americans’ Release

(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in North Korea to finalize plans for a historic summit between President Donald Trump and the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un.
U.S. officials say Pompeo will also be pressing North Korea for the release of three detained American citizens, whose imminent release Trump has been hinting at.
The trip is Pompeo’s second to North Korea this year. It had not been publicly disclosed when he flew out of Washington under cover of darkness late Monday aboard an Air Force 757.
Trump announced the mission Tuesday afternoon as he laid out the case for withdrawing from a landmark nuclear deal with Iran, another bitter U.S. adversary.
When the flight arrived Wednesday morning in Pyongyang, North Korean officials were on hand to greet Pompeo.

