Pompeo, In Slovenia, Pushes 5G Security, Warns About China

Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, right, shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of their meeting in Bled, Slovenia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Pompeo is on a five-day visit to central Europe with a hefty agenda including China's role in 5G network construction. (Jure Makovec/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Slovenia to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei. Pompeo met Slovenian officials in the mountain lake town of Bled on Thursday and signed a joint declaration on “5G Clean Network Security” that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out. Pompeo has led a U.S. campaign across Europe and elsewhere against Huawei and other Chinese companies the Trump administration accuses of sharing data with China’s security apparatus. Slovenia is a NATO ally and has been a willing partner in the effort. Last month it rolled out a nationwide 5G network with Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson.