WORLD

Pompeo, In Slovenia, Pushes 5G Security, Warns About China

By 71 views
0
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, right, shakes hands with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ahead of their meeting in Bled, Slovenia, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Pompeo is on a five-day visit to central Europe with a hefty agenda including China's role in 5G network construction. (Jure Makovec/Pool Photo via AP)

(AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Slovenia to make the case for high-speed wireless networks that bar Chinese companies like Huawei. Pompeo met Slovenian officials in the mountain lake town of Bled on Thursday and signed a joint declaration on “5G Clean Network Security” that aims to keep untrusted telecommunications vendors out. Pompeo has led a U.S. campaign across Europe and elsewhere against Huawei and other Chinese companies the Trump administration accuses of sharing data with China’s security apparatus. Slovenia is a NATO ally and has been a willing partner in the effort. Last month it rolled out a nationwide 5G network with Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson.

US Says Iran Briefly Seizes Oil Tanker Near Strait Of Hormuz

Previous article

Many More Likely Sought Jobless Aid After $600 Check Ends

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD