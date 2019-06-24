Pompeo In UAE After Saudi Visit To Discuss Iran

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Monday, June 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has arrived in the United Arab Emirates after meetings in Saudi Arabia aimed at building a global coalition to counter Iran.

Pompeo wrote on Twitter Monday that he had met with Saudi King Salman in the city of Jiddah to discuss the heightened tensions and protecting maritime security in the Persian Gulf. He is expected to meet Abu Dhabi’s powerful Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed, before heading to India Tuesday.

The UAE, a close U.S. ally, is a member of the Saudi-led coalition at war against Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen. Still, the tiny Gulf kingdom is wary of direct conflict with Iran, and has expressed strong support for diplomacy in the crisis between the U.S. and Iran.