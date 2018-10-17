Pompeo Meets With Turkish President, FM

(AP) – Turkey says it is awaiting final permission from Saudi Arabia to search the home of the Saudi consul in Istanbul as part of an investigation into the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the state-run Anadolu Agency on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia has “accepted” a request for a search of the official residence but had not yet given its final consent.

Soylu said: “As soon as (Saudi Arabia) gives the consent, steps will be taken toward investigating.”

Turkish forensic teams earlier this week searched the consulate building where Khashoggi was last seen entering two weeks ago. A senior official told The Associated Press that investigators had found more evidence indicating that the journalist was killed there.