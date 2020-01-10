Pompeo, Mnuchin Unveil New Iran Sanctions

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, participate in a briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin are unveiling new sanctions against Iran. Talking with reporters at the White House, Pompeo said the sanctions seek to inhibit Iran’s “destructive foreign policy.”

The broad sanctions are targeting Iran’s economic and security apparatus. The sanctions include several against Iranian individuals. Mnuchin said Iran must stop its global terrorist activities.

Earlier this week, President Trump announced that tough new sanctions were coming after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi military bases that host U.S. forces.