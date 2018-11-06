Home NATIONAL Pompeo Offers North Korea Security Assurances
Pompeo Offers North Korea Security Assurances
(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States is prepared to take actions to provide North Korea with “sufficient certainty” that denuclearization “is not something that ends badly for them.”
Pompeo is briefing reporters in Singapore ahead of President Donald Trump’s summit Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. He says the U.S. is prepared to show North Korea that rather than denuclearization posing a threat to North Korea, it’s “the opposite.”
Pompeo won’t say whether Trump would consider withdrawing U.S. troops from the Korean Peninsula.
Pompeo says that U.S. sanctions on the North will remain in place until the North denuclearizes. But he says if diplomacy fails to move in the right direction, the sanctions “will increase.”

