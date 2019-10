Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reacting to Mick Mulvaney’s admission that the White House linked aid to Ukraine to political investigations. Pompeo tells ABC’s This Week that he “never saw that” in the decision-making process that he was a part of.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mulvaney said last week that the Ukrainian aid had been delayed while the White House sought an investigation into the 2016 election. Mulvaney later claimed there was no “quid pro quo” going on.