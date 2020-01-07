Pompeo Says He’ll Stay At State, Forgoing Kansas Senate Run

(AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told reporters that he intends to remain in his job as top U.S. diplomat. That means he’ll forgo a run for Senate from Kansas. That decision will make it harder for Republicans to retain that seat and maintain their majority in the chamber in November’s elections.

The popular former Kansas congressman has been considered a sure bet to be elected senator. Without him, Washington Republicans worry that Kris Kobach, a polarizing conservative who lost a race for governor last year, would become the GOP’s Senate candidate and lose in the general election.