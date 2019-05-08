Pompeo Says US Will Wait To See What Iran Does

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, speaks at a joint press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt at the Foreign Office in central London, Wednesday May 8, 2019. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in London for talks with British officials on the status of the special relationship between the two nations amid heightened tensions with Iran and uncertainty over Britain's exit from the European Union. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

(AP) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the United States will wait to see if Iran follows through on threats to limit its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal before deciding how to react.

Speaking in London with British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, Pompeo says Iran’s threat to resume higher enrichment of uranium in 60 days appeared aspirational and was vague on whether it would follow through. Because President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord last year, Pompeo says the administration’s position on compliance depends on what Iran does, not what it says it may do.

Iran threatened earlier Wednesday to stop full compliance with the deal unless the European parties are able to deliver on sanctions relief it had been promised. That relief has been hindered by the U.S. withdrawal and the re-imposition of sanctions.