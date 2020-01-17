Pompeo: State Dept Will Investigate Possible Surveillance Of Yovanovitch

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the State Department will investigate the possible surveillance of former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

During an interview with conservative radio host Tony Katz, Pompeo said “We will do everything we need to do to evaluate whether there was something that took place there.”

Pompeo insisted that he knew nothing about it until news reports broke this week. Yovanovitch was suddenly recalled from Ukraine after a State Department official warned her about her security.