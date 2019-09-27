Pompeo Subpoenaed By Three House Committees

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is being subpoenaed by three House committees for failing to produce documents on Ukraine.

The Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs Committee demand compliance by October 4th. In a statement, the committee chairmen warn that failure to comply will constitute evidence of obstruction of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

The statement notes that the House is investigating “the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere” in the 2020 election “and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.”