Pompeo To Visit Ukraine As Senate Weighs Impeachment Trial

(AP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Ukraine this week, making his first trip to the country at the heart of President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

The State Department says Ukraine will be the first stop on a five-nation tour of Europe and Central Asia that Pompeo will begin on Thursday as the Senate weighs options for a trial. Trump’s impeachment on charges of abuse of office and obstruction of Congress hinges on his policy toward Ukraine.

Witnesses told House investigators that Trump wanted Ukraine to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son in return for releasing critical military aid to Ukraine. Trump denies doing anything wrong.