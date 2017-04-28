Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants

(AP) – Pope Francis is strongly backing Egypt’s efforts to crack down on Islamic militancy, saying the country has a special role to play in forging regional peace and in “vanquishing all violence and terrorism.” During a speech in Cairo on Friday to Egyptian officials and diplomats from around the world, Francis also praised Egypt’s president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, for repudiating religiously-inspired attacks, while also insisting on the “unconditional respect for inalienable human rights.”

Previously, popes have called on foreign leaders to address the underlying social and economic injustices that can breed terrorism. But Francis is taking that call further, encouraging el-Sissi’s efforts to break an Islamic State insurgency that is increasingly targeting Egypt’s Coptic Christian minority. The pontiff says that “Egypt, in the days of Joseph, saved other peoples from famine; today it is called to save this beloved region from a famine of love and fraternity.” “It is called to condemn and vanquish all violence and terrorism. … Egypt, in building peace and at the same time combatting terrorism, is called to give proof that religion belongs to God and the nation to all.”