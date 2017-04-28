Home WORLD Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants
Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants
WORLD
0

Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants

0
0
Pope Francis
now viewing

Pope Backs Egypt Fight Against Islamic Militants

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

donald trump immigration plan
now playing

ICE Audit Casts Doubt On Success Of President Trump's Immigration Crackdown

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Private College Mandates Staff Opposition To Gay Marriage

george-hw-bush-hospital
now playing

George HW Bush Released After Latest Houston Hospital Stay

Dannenbaum Raids-1
now playing

Dannenbaum: FBI Raids Raise "Troubling Questions"

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
now playing

AG Sessions Talks Tough On Immigration, NY Gangs

US CONGRESS
now playing

Congress Oks Short-Term Bill To Avert Shutdown

NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN
now playing

On North Korea, Russia Says World Wonders About War

SEFL DRIVING CAR GOOGLE
now playing

Texas Senate Approves Regulations For Self-Driving Cars

jail-prison-generic
now playing

Texas House OKs Bill Monitoring Pregnant Inmates' treatment

(AP) – Pope Francis is strongly backing Egypt’s efforts to crack down on Islamic militancy, saying the country has a special role to play in forging regional peace and in “vanquishing all violence and terrorism.”  During a speech in Cairo on Friday to Egyptian officials and diplomats from around the world, Francis also praised Egypt’s president, Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, for repudiating religiously-inspired attacks, while also insisting on the “unconditional respect for inalienable human rights.”

Previously, popes have called on foreign leaders to address the underlying social and economic injustices that can breed terrorism.  But Francis is taking that call further, encouraging el-Sissi’s efforts to break an Islamic State insurgency that is increasingly targeting Egypt’s Coptic Christian minority.  The pontiff says that “Egypt, in the days of Joseph, saved other peoples from famine; today it is called to save this beloved region from a famine of love and fraternity.”  “It is called to condemn and vanquish all violence and terrorism. … Egypt, in building peace and at the same time combatting terrorism, is called to give proof that religion belongs to God and the nation to all.”

Related posts:

  1. Suicide Bomber Kills 4 Tribesmen In Egypt’s Sinai
Related Posts
NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREAN LEADER KIM JONG UN

On North Korea, Russia Says World Wonders About War

jsalinas 0
WireAP_9ee9892ce1154668ac48aff9912a503d_12x5_1600

China Won’t Confirm US Claim Of New Pressure On North Korea

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video