Pope Cautions Against ‘Unfair’ Middle East Peace Plans

Pope Francis kisses a a baby as he greets faithful in St. Nicholas Basilica, in Bari, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Pope is in Bari to preside the closing of the “Mediterranean sea a border of peace” conference. Twenty bishops from the countries overlooking the Mediterranean are attend to talk about peace and dialogue. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis kisses a a baby as he greets faithful in St. Nicholas Basilica, in Bari, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Pope is in Bari to preside the closing of the “Mediterranean sea a border of peace” conference. Twenty bishops from the countries overlooking the Mediterranean are attend to talk about peace and dialogue. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

(AP) — Pope Francis has cautioned against “unfair” solutions aimed at ending the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. In a speech Sunday during a visit to the Italian southern port city of Bari to reflect on peace in countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea, Francis lamented the many areas of war and conflict, including in the Middle East and Northern Africa. Francis spoke of “the still unresolved conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, with the danger of not fair solutions, and, thus, presaging new crises.” A new U.S. peace plan would let Israel annex all of its settlements and give Palestinians limited autonomy in some chunks of territory.