Pope Decries Sterilization Campaigns In Peru

(AP) – Pope Francis is criticizing sterilization campaigns that have targeted indigenous people during a speech to Amazonian communities in Peru.  It’s a topic likely to strike a chord in a country where more than 300,000 women were sterilized during the 1990-2000 government of former President Alberto Fujimori. Officials said back then that the campaign aimed to reduce poverty.

On Friday the pontiff decried organizations that promote “reproductive policies favoring infertility” and said some continue to advocate for the sterilization of women – even without consent.  Many of the women sterilized during Fujimori’s administration were illiterate and came from poor, indigenous communities. More than 2,000 later came forward to complain that they had been forcibly sterilized.  Francis tucked his remarks into a footnote in his speech, perhaps knowing they would be politically sensitive.

