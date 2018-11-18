Home WORLD Pope Decries That ‘Wealthy Few’ Feast On What Belongs To All
Pope Decries That ‘Wealthy Few’ Feast On What Belongs To All
WORLD
0

Pope Decries That ‘Wealthy Few’ Feast On What Belongs To All

0
0
2000
now viewing

Pope Decries That ‘Wealthy Few’ Feast On What Belongs To All

1fddf5ec-541f-46b6-8f5f-5729afc1187a-QUICK_AND_THRASHER
now playing

Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School

untitled
now playing

Trump On Khashoggi Death Tape: 'No Reason For Me To Hear It'

core_breaking_now
now playing

2 Dead In Vintage World War II Fighter Crash After Flyover

5bf10fed09b7e_image
now playing

Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama's Book Show

5bf09e5a1df1a_image
now playing

Migrants Get Cool Reception In Mexican Border Town

urn-publicid-ap-org-eaa3167138154945b6e03109a9c03009Germany_WWI_Centennial_05766-780×520
now playing

Macron, Merkel Seek Common Approaches To Trump, Euro

WireAP_bc99e1d7ba7b4ea196d1603be0e533bf_12x5_992
now playing

Ed Department Investigates Claims Against Women's Programs

heartbeatmonitorpixabay
now playing

New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her

_92808835_gettyimages-627006184
now playing

Recount Adds To Florida's Reputation For Bungling Elections

ContentBroker_contentid-46895711e9ef445991e1c48e51ffd711
now playing

Migrants Won't See Armed US Soldiers On Border

(AP) — Championing the cause of the poor, Pope Francis on Sunday lamented that “the wealthy few” enjoy what, “in justice, belongs to all” and said Christians cannot remain indifferent to the growing cries of the exploited and the indigent, including migrants.
Francis invited about 6,000 poor people as well as some of the volunteers who help them to the splendor of St. Peter’s Basilica where he celebrated Mass on a day the Catholic Church dedicates to the needy. Later, he sat down with 1,500 of the indigent for a lunch of lasagna, chicken, mashed potatoes and tiramisu in a Vatican auditorium.
In his homily, Francis said “we Christians cannot stand with arms folded in indifference or with arms outstretched in helplessness” about those in need. He cited the “stifled cry” of the unborn, of starving children, “of young people more used to the explosion of bombs than happy shouts at the playground.”
He also drew attention to the plight of abandoned elderly, the friendless and “the cry of all those forced to flee their homes and native land for an uncertain future. It is the cry of entire peoples, deprived even of the great natural resources at their disposal.”
Francis said the poor were weeping “while the wealthy few feast on what, in justice, belongs to all. Injustice is the perverse root of poverty.”
“The cry of the poor daily becomes stronger but every day heard less,” he said. That cry is “drowned out by the din on the rich few, who grow ever fewer and more rich,” the pontiff said.
Last week, doctors, nurses and other health workers volunteered their time to offer medical assistance to the homeless and other need from morning till night in St. Peter’s Square. The initiative reflects the Francis’ determination that the Vatican promote by way of example priorities for rank-and-file faithful.
Francis said during Mass Sunday that “it is important for all of us to live our faith in contact with those in need.”
Later, in remarks to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square, Francis spoke of the futility of making riches one’s goal. He noted that with at the end of each life “the power of money and of economic means with which we presume with presumptuousness to buy everything and everyone won’t be able to be used anymore.”

Related posts:

  1. Court Filing Hints At Possible Charges For WikiLeaks Founder
  2. Fire Death Toll Hits 63; Sheriff Says Hundreds Still Missing
  3. Trump To Visit California Fire Scene As Death Toll Rises
  4. Illegal Voting Probe Leads To Second Round Of Arrests
Related Posts
urn-publicid-ap-org-eaa3167138154945b6e03109a9c03009Germany_WWI_Centennial_05766-780×520

Macron, Merkel Seek Common Approaches To Trump, Euro

Danny Castillon 0
MIGRANTS CARAVAN STANDING IN LINE FOR PROCESSING

Migrants Streaming Into Tijuana, But Now Face Long Stay

jsalinas 0
BREXIT

UK’s May Fills Brexit-Related Cabinet Vacancies

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video