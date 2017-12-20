Pope Doesn’t Immediately Comment On Law’s Death

(AP) – Pope Francis has made no immediate comment about the passing of disgraced Cardinal Bernard Law during his weekly general audience.

Francis though is expected to send an official telegram of condolence later Wednesday and celebrate Law’s funeral Mass, an honor accorded to all Rome-based cardinals.

Francis met briefly with Law the day after he was elected pope, when he went to pray at St. Mary Major. Law had been appointed archpriest of the important Vatican basilica in 2004, after he resigned under pressure as archbishop of Boston for having failed to protect children from pedophile priests. He retired as archpriest in 2011, when he turned 80, but was on hand at the basilica to greet the new pope in 2013.

Law died early Wednesday in Rome after a long illness.