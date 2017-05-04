Home WORLD Pope Francis Salls Syria Attack ‘Unacceptable’
(AP) – Pope Francis has called a suspected chemical weapons attack that killed dozens, including many children, in Syria “an unacceptable massacre.”
The pope said Wednesday during his general audience that he was “watching with horror at the latest events in Syria,” and said he “strongly deplored the unacceptable massacre.”
He called on the “conscious of those with political responsibility both locally and internationally to cease this tragedy and bring relief to that dear population that for too long has been exhausted by war.”
He also encouraged those bringing aid to the stricken population “even amid insecurity and discomfort.”

