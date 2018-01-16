Home WORLD Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile
Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile
Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile

Pope Francis Under Pressure To Confront Sex Abuse In Chile

(AP) – Pope Francis will be under pressure Tuesday to confront a priest sex abuse scandal during his first full day in Chile, an Andean nation where the majority identifies as Roman Catholic but strong currents of skepticism and even contempt for the church are increasingly present.
Many Chileans are still furious over his 2015 decision to appoint a bishop close to the Rev. Fernando Karadima, a priest found guilty by the Vatican in 2011 of abusing dozens of minors over decades.
Bishop Juan Barros of the southern city of Osorno has always denied he knew what Karadima was doing when he was the priest’s protege, but many Chileans have a hard time believing that.

