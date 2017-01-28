Home WORLD Pope Frets About ‘Hemorrhage’ Of Priests, Nuns From Church
Pope Frets About ‘Hemorrhage’ Of Priests, Nuns From Church
WORLD
0

Pope Frets About ‘Hemorrhage’ Of Priests, Nuns From Church

0
0
KJ
now viewing

Pope Frets About ‘Hemorrhage’ Of Priests, Nuns From Church

carrier3
now playing

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

1024×1024
now playing

The Latest: Man, Son Get Life For Chaining, Raping Girl

Chicago_Police_47410_jpg-21377
now playing

The Latest: Superintendent Says He On Kidney Transplant List

image
now playing

Pence Helps Bring New Energy To Anti-Abortion Rally In DC

core_promo
now playing

Diplomatic Debut: Trump Makes Uneven Entry Onto World Stage

DDDF
now playing

The Latest: Security Chief's High Hopes For Trump-Putin Call

KHKJH
now playing

Nation's only Latina Gov Not Criticizing Trump's Border Wall

FWPD+Viral+Video
now playing

Police Chief Stands By Suspension Of Texas Officer In Video

untitled
now playing

Man Who Faked Cancer, Took $11K In Aid, Charged With Theft

9218ebeecf6b420aaa47e1a3e151773b
now playing

Refugees Wish More Focus On Syria, Less On Closing US Doors

(AP) – Pope Francis says he is concerned about what he calls a “hemorrhage” of priests and nuns from the Catholic church.

The pope on Saturday told participants at a Vatican gathering on religious life that the loss of clergy is weakening the church.

First among the factors he cited as causing nuns and priests to quit their vocations is a society that discourages lifelong commitments. Francis lamented that many conduct their lives based on “a la carte” choices.

For decades, the Catholic church in many developed countries has seen the number of priests and nuns on the decline.

Related posts:

  1. British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO
  2. McAllen Sees Spike In Violent Crime
  3. May Takes Tougher Line With Russia
  4. Doctors Without Borders Says It Plans To Return To Somalia
Related Posts
carrier3

The Latest: First Would-Be Migrants To US Grounded In Cairo

Danny Castillon 0
GM-GENERAL MOTORS

GM Canada To Move 600 Jobs In Ontario To Mexico

jsalinas 0
TRUMP AND BRITISH PRIME MINISTER TERESA MAY

British Leader Says Trump Reaffirmed Support For NATO

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video