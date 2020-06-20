WORLD

Pope Hails Italy Virus doctors, Nurses As Heroes At Vatican

Pope Francis adresses doctors and nurses from the coronavirus-ravaged Lombardy region, at the Vatican, Saturday, June 20, 2020. Francis told the delegation on Saturday that their example of professional competence and compassion would help Italy forge a new future of solidarity. The northern region of Lombardy, Italy’s financial and industrial capital, was the hardest-hit region in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic. (Vatican News via AP)

(AP) — Pope Francis has welcomed doctors and nurses from the coronavirus-ravaged region of Lombardy to the Vatican to thank them for their selfless work and “heroic” sacrifice. Francis dedicated one of his first post-lockdown audiences to Italy’s front-line medical personnel Saturday. He told the delegation that their example of professional competence and compassion would help Italy forge a new future of hope and solidarity.The northern region of Lombardy was the hardest-hit region in the onetime European epicenter of the pandemic. It has counted more than 92,000 of Italy’s 232,000 infections and half of Italy’s 34,500 dead. Francis also took a dig at some conservative priests who chafed at lockdown measures, calling their complaints “adolescent.”

