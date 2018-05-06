Home WORLD Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims
Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims
Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims

A view of the Fuego volcano as seen from the community of San Miguel Los Lotes in Escuintla
Pope Mourns Guatemala Volcano Victims

(AP) – Pope Francis is mourning the victims of Guatemala’s Volcano of Fire eruption and sending his prayers for their families and the rescue crews trying to help survivors.

Pope Francis

Francis sent a telegram of condolence Tuesday, saying he was “profoundly sorry” to learn of the high toll. He said he wanted to express his “consolation to families who are weeping for the loss of their loved ones, as well as spiritual closeness to the wounded and those who are working to help.”

Guatemalan authorities put the death toll at 69, but officials said just 17 had been identified so far because the intense heat of the volcanic debris flows left most bodies unrecognizable.

