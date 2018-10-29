Home WORLD Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash
Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash
WORLD
0

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

0
0
POPE FRANCIS
now viewing

Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

military generic along border
now playing

More Than 5,000 Troops Deployed To The Border

PET of the Week.00_11_10_24.Still007
now playing

Drew #POTW Oct. 29

south padre island texas
now playing

Beachgoers May Soon Have To Pay For Parking On South Padre Island

MIGRATN CARAVAN
now playing

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions: Shooting 'an attack on all people'

NORTH KOREA
now playing

U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

cnn
now playing

Another Suspicious Package To CNN Intercepted

military troops on border
now playing

Five-Thousand U.S. Troops Will Reportedly Be Deployed To Border

Robert Bowers
now playing

Robert Bowers In Court For Brief Hearing

julie-fine-ken-paxton_1200x675_939904067688
now playing

Texas Attorney General Favored To Win While Under Indictment

(AP) – Pope Francis has conveyed his condolences to those affected by the crash of a jetliner minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital, likely killing all 189 people on board.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in a telegram to the Vatican’s representative in Indonesia that the pope “offers the assurance of his prayers for all who have died and for those who mourn their loss” following Monday’s crash.

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency says it’s not expecting to find survivors from the plane that plunged into seas off Jakarta just 13 minutes after takeoff.

Related posts:

  1. Militia Offers To Help Stop Caravan Raise Concern At Border
Related Posts
MIGRATN CARAVAN

Other Migrants Trying To Force Way Into Mexico

jsalinas 0
NORTH KOREA

U.S. Continues Pressure On NKorea To Denuclearize

jsalinas 0
MEXICO MEXICO VIOLENCE

Mexican Army Finds Stash Of Ammo And Gear

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video