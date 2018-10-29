Pope Offers Condolences For Indonesia Crash

(AP) – Pope Francis has conveyed his condolences to those affected by the crash of a jetliner minutes after taking off from Indonesia’s capital, likely killing all 189 people on board.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in a telegram to the Vatican’s representative in Indonesia that the pope “offers the assurance of his prayers for all who have died and for those who mourn their loss” following Monday’s crash.

Indonesia’s search and rescue agency says it’s not expecting to find survivors from the plane that plunged into seas off Jakarta just 13 minutes after takeoff.