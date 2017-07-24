Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents

(AP) – Pope Francis is praying for Charlie Gard, the critically ill baby who is hospitalized in Britain, and the 11-month-old boy’s parents. The Vatican also said in statement Monday evening that Francis “feels especially close to them at this time of immense suffering.”

Francis, who had previously expressed support for the parents in their bid to seek an experimental medical treatment for their son’s rare genetic condition, also asked the faithful to join him in prayer so the baby’s parents “may find God’s consolation and love.”

A few hours earlier, the parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, dropped their legal battle to send their child to the United States for the treatment, acknowledging that the window of opportunity to help him had closed. Recent tests found Charlie has irreversible muscular damage.