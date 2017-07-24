Home WORLD Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents
Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents
WORLD
0

Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents

0
0
CHARLIE GARD
now viewing

Pope Prays For Ill Baby Charlie Gard And Parents

school chairs classroom
now playing

Texas Senate OKs School Vouchers Amid House Opposition

fatal-crash-auto-fatality-crash
now playing

Teen Killed In Livestreamed Crash Is Identified

Tractor Trailer Trafficking Deaths
now playing

Survivor Says He Lost Consciousness While Sweating

TAX FREE WEEKEND TEXAS
now playing

Texas Sales Tax Holiday Weekend Scheduled For Aug. 11-13

LAHORE BOMBING
now playing

Lahore Bombing Death Toll Rises To 22

Rep. Blake Farenthold
now playing

Lawmaker Blames Female Senators For Failed Bill

JAROD KUSHNER
now playing

Kushner Says He 'did not collude with Russia'

James Mathew Bradley Jr.
now playing

UPDATE: Fiance: Driver Didn't Know He Was Hauling People

silver-alert-banner
now playing

Missing Elderly Weslaco Man Found Safe Near Mercedes

HEALTHCARE GOVERNMENT
now playing

Ohio Governor Says Not To Force Health Care

(AP) – Pope Francis is praying for Charlie Gard, the critically ill baby who is hospitalized in Britain, and the 11-month-old boy’s parents.  The Vatican also said in statement Monday evening that Francis “feels especially close to them at this time of immense suffering.”

Francis, who had previously expressed support for the parents in their bid to seek an experimental medical treatment for their son’s rare genetic condition, also asked the faithful to join him in prayer so the baby’s parents “may find God’s consolation and love.”

A few hours earlier, the parents, Connie Yates and Chris Gard, dropped their legal battle to send their child to the United States for the treatment, acknowledging that the window of opportunity to help him had closed.  Recent tests found Charlie has irreversible muscular damage.

Related posts:

  1. The Latest: Father Says Time To Let Charlie Gard Go
  2. Critics: Pope Must Do More To Confront Sex Abuse
Related Posts
LAHORE BOMBING

Lahore Bombing Death Toll Rises To 22

jsalinas 0
ISRAELI MEDIA CAMERAS TO SECURE HOLY SITE

Israeli Media: Cameras May Secure Holy Site

jsalinas 0
AFGHANISTAN ATTACK

EU Condemns Deadly Afghan Attacks

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video