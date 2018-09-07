Home WORLD Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods
Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods
WORLD
0

Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods

0
0
JAPAN FLOODS-1
now viewing

Pope Prays For Victims Of Japan Floods

POLICE
now playing

Brownsville Cop Recuperating From Gunshot Wound At Home

Aviation Crash Virginia
now playing

Police: Pilot's Body Found, Raising Crash Toll To 2

FAMILY SEPARATION
now playing

US Says It Can Release Half The Kids Under 5

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Argument Over Fireworks Leads To Shooting Death

EL PASO POLICE OFFICER POINTS GUN A TEENS
now playing

Mom Says Officer Choked Boy Before Aiming Gun At Kids

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says US Opposed Formula Limits, Not Breastfeeding

Democratic Rep. Mara Candelaria Reardon AND CURTISS HILL
now playing

Lawmaker: Indiana AG Lied, Betrayed Public Trust

THAILAND CAVE RESCUE
now playing

Official: Rescued Thai Boys 'safe and conscious'

DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY
now playing

White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

Judge-gavel-generic
now playing

Condemned Killer Who Wanted Fancy Car Wheels Loses Appeal

(AP) – Pope Francis is praying for the victims of Japan’s flooding and is encouraging civil authorities involved in search and rescue operations.

Francis sent a note of condolences to Catholic church authorities on Monday, saying he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the loss of life. At least 100 people are believed to have died, and another 80 people are unaccounted for, after heavy rains and mudslides thrashed southern Japan.

In the message, Francis expressed his solidarity with all those affected, offered his encouragement to rescue crews and said he was praying for the dead and injured “and the consolation of all those who grieve.”

Related posts:

  1. Abe Cancels Trip Abroad After Deadly Japan Rains
  2. Valley Flood Victims Urged To Apply For Federal Disaster Aid
Related Posts
THAILAND CAVE RESCUE

Official: Rescued Thai Boys ‘safe and conscious’

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP AND TERESA MAY

White House Recommits To Trump-May Meeting

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION PROTESTS

Mexico’s Likely Next Top Diplomat Says US Treatment Bad

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video