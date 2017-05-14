Home WORLD Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth
Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth
WORLD
0

Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth

0
0
imagesJ7C2GSFO
now viewing

Pope Prays In Silence For All Mothers In Heaven And On Earth

OIJ
now playing

High Court Could Soon Signal View On Trump Immigration Plans

dallas-chase-jail-web2
now playing

Police Chase Ends At Dallas Jail

IJ
now playing

Officials: Chinese Women Brought To Texas For Prostitution

parker-co-plane-crash-pic
now playing

2 Hurt In North Texas Glider Crash

804347_1
now playing

The Latest: US: N.Korea Missile Test Hurts Talks Possibility

untitled
now playing

This Year's Cannes Film Festival Is Quaking With Change

9011533_orig
now playing

Suit: Woman Attacked By Camel At Jefferson Davis' Last Home

images5N5RHZ7L
now playing

Missouri Targets Doctor Dearth, Expands First-In-Nation Law

kkhu
now playing

Oil Pipeline Opponents Try Going After The Money

KHJHKJH
now playing

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

(AP) – Pope Francis has invited faithful in St. Peter’s Square to join him in silent prayer for each one’s own mother, including those in Heaven.

Greeting tourists and Romans on Sunday from a window overlooking the square, Francis noted that in many countries Mother’s Day was being celebrated.

He said: “So let’s remember with gratitude and affection all mothers, even our mothers in heaven.”

Francis then invited all in the crowd of 25,000 to spend “a few instants in silence, each one praying for their own mother.” He then bowed his head in prayer, before wishing all a good day.

Related posts:

  1. Pope Urges Catholics To “tear down all walls”
  2. Brazilian Boy’s Survival Of Brain Injury Is Fatima ‘miracle’
  3. Mormons Pull Older Teens Out Of Boy Scouts
  4. Suspect Arrested, Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder
Related Posts
804347_1

The Latest: US: N.Korea Missile Test Hurts Talks Possibility

Danny Castillon 0
KHJHKJH

The Latest: Microsoft Shifts Policy, Now Makes Fixes Free

Danny Castillon 0
resized_fc1ed-a52eddfaresized_17d6da3a5ab0c1313_tur_picture_20170513_11931144_11931142

Bus Tips Over In Turkey, Killing At Least 23 People

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video