Home WORLD Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal
Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal
WORLD
0

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

0
0
POPE FRANCIS ON PLANE
now viewing

Pope Seeks To Turn Tide Of Chilean Church Bruised By Scandal

HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE
now playing

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

MLK DAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR
now playing

Trump Honors King's Legacy In Weekly Address To Nation

Screen Shot 2018-01-15 at 1.52.08 PM
now playing

Pocket #POTW Jan. 15

courtgavel
now playing

Progreso School District To Continue Fight Against T-E-A

SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS
now playing

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

IRAQ BHAGDAD
now playing

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

OR: ACLU Lobby Day Rally
now playing

Pregnant Teen Who Sued Over Abortion Leaves Federal Custody

Casino Shuttle Boat Fire
now playing

Casino Says Boat That Caught Fire Had No Issues

MARTIN LUTHER KING-1
now playing

New MLK Monument Next To MLK Park

Ken+Paxton
now playing

Paxton Says SAPD Chief Probably Didn't Break Immigration Law

(AP) – Pope Francis’ visit to Chile was always going to be fraught, but it has taken on an unprecedented degree of opposition with the firebombings of Catholic churches ahead of his arrival and protests by Chileans fed up with priest sex abuse and cover-up.

Francis is coming to a country where around 60 percent of Chileans declare themselves to be Roman Catholics, but where the church has lost the influence and moral authority it once enjoyed thanks to sex scandals, secularization and an out-of-touch clerical caste.

The pope will try to reverse the trend during his three-day visit, which gets underway in earnest Tuesday with a series of protocol visits for church and state, and will be followed by a three-day trip to neighboring Peru.

Related posts:

  1. Germany Seeks More Detail On What US Wants On Iran Nuke Deal
  2. Trump Seeks $18 Billion To Extend Border Wall Over 10 Years
  3. Trump’s Nuclear Strategy Seeks New Weapons To Counter Russia
  4. McAllen IDEA Teacher Charged In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Teenage Student
Related Posts
HAWAII MISSILE ALERT MISTAKE

Worker Who Hit False Missile Alert Is Reassigned

jsalinas 0
SOUTH KOREA AND NORTH KOREA FLAGS

North Korea To Send Orchestra To South Korea

jsalinas 0
IRAQ BHAGDAD

Iraq Raises Death Toll In Baghdad Attack To 38

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video