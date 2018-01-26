Pope Sends Condolences On Hospital Fire

(AP) – Pope Francis is sending his condolences to the victims of the South Korean hospital fire and is encouraging emergency personnel as they try to help survivors. Francis conveyed his prayers in a telegram Friday sent by the Vatican secretary of state.

The blaze raced through the Sejong Hospital in the southeastern city of Miryang on Friday, killing 37 people, many of them elderly. In the message, Francis said he was praying for the dead and that the wounded heal. He also sent encouragement to the “civil authorities and emergency personnel as they assist the victims of this disaster.” Francis visited South Korea in August 2014.