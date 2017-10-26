Pope Speaks With Space Station Astronauts

(AP) – Pope Francis has praised Russia’s “humanistic and religious” understanding of the power of love, during a phone call with Russian, American and Italian crew members of the International Space Station. During the Thursday hookup, Francis asked the crew how they understand Dante’s verse that love is the force that moves the universe.

Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin replied by noting that he had been reading St. Exupery’s “The Little Prince” while in space and was taken by the child’s understanding of love. He told Francis “Love is the force that gives you strength to give your life for someone else.” Francis praised his response, saying “It’s clear you have understood the message that St. Exupery so poetically explained, and that you Russians have in your blood, in your humanistic and religious tradition.”