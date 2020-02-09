Pope To Web Companies: Guard Against Human Traffickers’ Bait

(AP) – Pope Francis is calling on internet-based companies to be vigilant about keeping human traffickers from using technology to ensnare victims.

Francis said during remarks to the public in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that “this plague” of human trafficking “exploits the weakest.” He says research shows how criminal organizations use the “most modern means of communications to hook their victims with deception.”

The pope said education is needed on “healthy” technology use and “suppliers of such electronic services must be held to their responsibilities.” áJobs advertised on the internet have sometimes turned out to be ruses for tricking people who respond into prostitution and slave labor.