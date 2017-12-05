Home WORLD Pope Urges Catholics To “tear down all walls”
(AP) – Pope Francis is urging Catholics to “tear down all walls” and go to the peripheries to spread peace and justice.  Francis made the appeal Friday as he arrived at the Portuguese shrine in Fatima, one of the most important Catholic sanctuaries in the world.

Francis is in Fatima to mark the anniversary of the “visions” of the Virgin Mary reported by three shepherd children 100 years ago.  During an evening prayer, Francis told the tens of thousands of pilgrims: “We will tear down all walls and cross every frontier, as we go out to every periphery, to make known God’s justice and peace.”

He spoke after spending several minutes in silent prayer before the statue of the Madonna at the chapel built in Fatima at the site of the apparitions.

