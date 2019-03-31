Poroshenko Sobered By Ukraine Election Showing

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko casts his ballot as his grandson Petro, looks at the ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Ukrainians on Sunday will choose from among 39 candidates for a president they hope can guide the country of more than 42 million out of troubles including endemic corruption, a seemingly intractable war with Russia-backed separatists in the country's east and a struggling economy. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

(AP) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says his apparent poor performance in the country’s presidential election is sobering.

Most exit polls show Poroshenko trailing in second place behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy with support of 20 percent or less. That would be enough to put him into a runoff with Zelenskiy on April 21.

Poroshenko has said at a news conference after the polls closed that “I don’t feel any kind of euphoria. I critically and soberly understand the signal that society gave today to the acting authorities.”