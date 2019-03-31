Poroshenko Sobered By Ukraine Election Showing

(AP) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko says his apparent poor performance in the country’s presidential election is sobering.
Most exit polls show Poroshenko trailing in second place behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy with support of 20 percent or less. That would be enough to put him into a runoff with Zelenskiy on April 21.
Poroshenko has said at a news conference after the polls closed that “I don’t feel any kind of euphoria. I critically and soberly understand the signal that society gave today to the acting authorities.”
