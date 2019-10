Port Isabel police say they have leads into a suspect or suspects in the stabbing death of a man found in a mobile home in Laguna Heights.

Police say the victim, 29-year-old Miguel Angel Aguilera, had been stabbed numerous times early Sunday morning. Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call found Aguilera in a pool of blood.

Police aren’t talking about what clues they’ve found nor releasing any more information about the victim.