Port Isabel Officials On Record Opposed To Changing Oversight Of Historic Lighthouse

City officials in Port Isabel are urging the status quo when it comes to the ownership and management of the Lighthouse – the town’s landmark tourist attraction.

The Port Isabel City Commission and the Economic Development Corporation have passed resolutions in favor of continuing the current agreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The action was taken in response to a state Sunset Commission recommendation that stewardship of the historic lighthouse be transferred to the Texas Historical Commission. But Port Isabel officials are concerned that could curtail activities at the 166-year-old lighthouse – which is both a tourist destination and a community gathering place.