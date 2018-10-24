Home LOCAL Port Isabel Teacher Arraigned On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student
Port Isabel Teacher Arraigned On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Port Isabel Teacher Arraigned On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student

0
0
sexual assault
now viewing

Port Isabel Teacher Arraigned On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student

cnn
now playing

CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Says Political Violence Has No Place In US

dannenbaum office
now playing

Engineer With Dannenbaum Commits Suicide

el savador caravan
now playing

New Caravan Forming In El Salvador

hidalgo county seal
now playing

Federal Law Enforcement Dollars Coming To Hidalgo County

U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar
now playing

Congressman Says Not Enough Resources In RGV To Suddenly Handle Thousands Of Migrants

AUTO CRASH WRECK CRASH
now playing

10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash

VLAD PUTIN
now playing

Putin Says Russia Will Target Nations Hosting US Missiles

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely
now playing

NATO Chief Says Nuclear Buildup Unlikely Despite US Threats

MIGRANT CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICAN CARAVAN
now playing

Fears For Kids Motivate Many Migrants In Caravan

A former teacher at Port Isabel High School is denying he sexually abused a teenage student. 43-year-old Robert Pensado has pleaded not guilty to charges contained in a 6-count indictment – charges of sexual assault, improper relationship between educator and student, promoting the sexual performance of a child, and possessing child pornography.

Pensado was arrested back in June following an investigation involving Cameron County constables, Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.

Pensado is accused of sexually assaulting a female Port Isabel High School student over a several month period dating back to early last year. Pensado was a math teacher at Port Isabel High and also taught briefly at Rio Hondo High School.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Requires Large Schools To Report Player Concussions
  2. Second Man Sought In Connection With The Murder Of Retired Priest
  3. School Board Buying Police Body Cameras After Texas Gunfire
  4. 10 Students, Driver Hurt In School Bus Crash
Related Posts
cnn

CNN Chief Criticizes Trump For Attacks On Media

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP

Trump Says Political Violence Has No Place In US

jsalinas 0
dannenbaum office

Engineer With Dannenbaum Commits Suicide

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video