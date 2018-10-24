Port Isabel Teacher Arraigned On Charges Of Sexually Assaulting Female Student

A former teacher at Port Isabel High School is denying he sexually abused a teenage student. 43-year-old Robert Pensado has pleaded not guilty to charges contained in a 6-count indictment – charges of sexual assault, improper relationship between educator and student, promoting the sexual performance of a child, and possessing child pornography.

Pensado was arrested back in June following an investigation involving Cameron County constables, Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services.

Pensado is accused of sexually assaulting a female Port Isabel High School student over a several month period dating back to early last year. Pensado was a math teacher at Port Isabel High and also taught briefly at Rio Hondo High School.