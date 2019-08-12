Port Of Brownsville Fighting To Secure Aggie Workforce Training Center

Texas A & M University may soon have a presence at the Port of Brownsville. The Brownsville Navigation District has approved a proposal for a workforce training center at the Port.

Commissioners recently voted 3-2 for a non-binding memorandum of understanding for Texas A & M and Texas State Technical College to collaborate on the workforce training facility.

As reported by the Brownsville Herald, the two commissioners voting against the agreement opposed a provision that has the Brownsville Navigation District paying the full cost of constructing the training center. They also protested that the agreement does not specifically include Texas Southmost College as a partner.

Photos courtesy of Port Of Brownsville web, Texas State Technical College web. Texas A & M ap photo