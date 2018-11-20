Home LOCAL Port Of Brownsville Hoping For Steel Mill Announcement Soon
The Port of Brownsville reportedly is still in the running to land a steel mill. The CEO of Arkansas-based Big River Steel has told an industry trade publication the steelmaker is still considering a site at the Port for what would be the company’s second flat-rolled steel mill.

The Brownsville Navigation District in April signed a lease option with BRS for a steel mill on 800 acres on the Brownsville Ship Channel. A company site selection announcement had been expected by now, either confirming the Brownsville site or a location elsewhere along the Gulf coast, but various company-related issues have delayed the announcement.

The steel mill would be an economic extravaganza. Construction of the plant would mean up to 1,500 jobs, and about 500 full-time jobs would be created when it goes into operation.

