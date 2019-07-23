LOCALTRENDING

Port Of Brownsville Locks Out Recycling Firm Employees

By 41 views
0

Employees of a recycling company at the Port of Brownsville remain locked out of their place of work – and they still don’t know exactly why.

Employees of  arrived to work Monday morning to find a heavy chain lock on the door and a mass termination letter posted. The letter stated two business leases had been terminated, but provided no other information.

One of the employees, interviewed by Channel 5 News, said the workers received no advance notice of the business closings nor told why the leases were terminated, and have not been given any information about any paychecks they’re owed.

Photo courtesy of KRGV-TV Channel 5

University Of Mississippi Student Charged In Woman’s Death

Previous article

Senate Passes Bill Extending Funding For 9-11 Victim Compensation Fund

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL