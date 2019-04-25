Port Of Brownsville To Get Crucial Channel Dredging Funds

The Brownsville Navigation District has signed a deal with an LNG company that will get work started on the long-fought-for dredging of the Brownsville Ship Channel. The agreement has Next Decade Corporation committing to funding about half of the channel deepening project – from the Gulf of Mexico to the site of the company’s proposed Rio Grande LNG terminal.

The ship channel will be deepened from the current 42 feet to 52 feet – enough to accomodate much larger veseels carrying more cargo. The cost of the approximately 8-mile dredging project isn’t clear but the cost of the overall project has been estimated at 350 million dollars.

The Port of Brownsville has been fighting for channel dredging funds since it first expressed the need for the project in 2007. Port Director Ed Campirano has called the channel dredging the most important project for sustaining operations at thePort.

Photo courtesy of Port Of Brownsville website