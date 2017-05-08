Portales Man In Cockfighting Case Says It Was ‘Poultry Show’

(AP) – A New Mexico man facing charges in connection with a break up of an alleged cockfighting ring in West Texas says the busted event was just a private “poultry show.”

The Eastern New Mexico News reports (https://goo.gl/3DvhJq) Kenny Grubbs of Portales, New Mexico, says Hockley County Sheriff’s deputies got it wrong when they raided a house near Levelland, Texas.

Grubbs says attendees were there for a harmless poultry show and not fighting roosters or gambling.

But Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres says evidence and statements made by witnesses on scene refute those claims.

Authorities arrested Grubbs and another man last week after deputies raided the home in connection with a suspected illegal cockfighting ring.

Officers seized 107 birds, plus sharp blades that can be attached to the legs of roosters.