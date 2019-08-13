NATIONAL

Portland, Oregon, Braces For Far-Right Rally, Counterprotest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Far-right groups are traveling to Portland, Oregon, from around the United States this weekend to rally against self-described antifascists who are planning to oppose them.

Portland’s leadership is mobilizing in hopes of avoiding clashes similar to those in June and in 2018 that attracted national attention.  Since President Donald Trump’s election, Portland has become a political arena for far-right and far-left groups to face off.

None of the city’s nearly 1,000 police officers will have the day off Saturday.  The Oregon State Police and the FBI are also helping out.  Mayor Ted Wheeler says he may ask Democratic Gov. Kate Brown to call up the Oregon National Guard.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says the groups coming to Portland include far-right militias, white supremacists, white nationalists and other hate groups.

Photo courtesy of AP /John Rudoff, File

