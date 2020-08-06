Portland Police, Protesters Clash For 2nd Consecutive Night

A riot was declared early Wednesday during demonstrations in Portland after authorities said people set fires and barricaded public roadways.(Dave Killen /The Oregonian via AP)

(AP) – Police and protesters in Portland, Oregon have clashed for the second night in a row and the city’s police chief says the ongoing violence is hurting the city’s image.

Clashes outside a U.S. courthouse in Portland largely stopped since Democratic Gov. Kate Brown reached a deal that called for the draw down of federal agents sent by the Trump administration. But the clashes re-emerged miles from the courthouse amid protester demands to defund Portland police.

Late Wednesday, Portland police declared a riot and people were ordered to disperse. Unruly protests have roiled Portland nightly for 69 days since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis.