Portland Police: Rifle Magazines, Molotov Cocktails Found

This photo posted Sunday, July 26, 2020, by the Portland Police Department on their Twitter page shows items the police say were loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails found at a park in Portland, Oregon. A bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found at Lownsdale Square Park near where protests have erupted for two months in Portland, following the death of George Floyd, police said. The photo of the items was shared in a tweet from police late Sunday saying someone pointed out the bag to officers at park late Sunday. No further information was immediately released.(Portland Police Department via AP)

(AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, say a bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found late Sunday at a park near where protests have erupted for two months following the death of George Floyd. A shooting had been reported at the same park hours earlier. Two people were arrested and a person believed to be the gunshot victim had non-life threatening injuries. It wasn’t clear if either incident was connected to the demonstrations. Protesters again crowded the federal courthouse early Monday, shooting fireworks and banging on the fence surrounding the building. Federal agents deployed tear gas, declared an “unlawful assembly” and worked to clear the crowd.

