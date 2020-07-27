Portland Police: Rifle Magazines, Molotov Cocktails Found

This photo posted Sunday, July 26, 2020, by the Portland Police Department on their Twitter page shows items the police say were loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails found at a park in Portland, Oregon. A bag containing loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails was found at Lownsdale Square Park near where protests have erupted for two months in Portland, following the death of George Floyd, police said. The photo of the items was shared in a tweet from police late Sunday saying someone pointed out the bag to officers at park late Sunday. No further information was immediately released.(Portland Police Department via AP)