NATIONAL

Portland Protesters Cause Mayhem Again, Police Officer Hurt

By 122 views
0
Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP)

(AP) – Protests in Portland, Oregon were chaotic again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets.

Police say an officer suffered what was described as a severe injury after being hit with a rock before dawn Friday. Other demonstrators outside a police precinct station used tire-puncturing devices to disable police vehicles. The clashes this week have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement was reached for federal agents to stop defending a federal courthouse that was the target of the protests.

The nightly Portland protests have taken place since May 25, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

US Reports Show Racial Disparities In Kids With COVID-19

Previous article

McAllen Woman Missing, Abusive Husband Jailed

Next article

You may also like

More in NATIONAL