Portland Protesters Cause Mayhem Again, Police Officer Hurt

(AP) – Protests in Portland, Oregon were chaotic again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets.

Police say an officer suffered what was described as a severe injury after being hit with a rock before dawn Friday. Other demonstrators outside a police precinct station used tire-puncturing devices to disable police vehicles. The clashes this week have ratcheted up tensions in the city days after an agreement was reached for federal agents to stop defending a federal courthouse that was the target of the protests.

The nightly Portland protests have taken place since May 25, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.