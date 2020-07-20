Portland Protesters Gassed After Setting Fire At Courthouse

A Black Lives Matter protester carries a shield while facing off against federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Monday, July 20, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Officers used teargas and projectiles to move the crowd after some protesters tore down a fence fronting the courthouse. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

(AP) – Protesters outside Portland’s U.S. courthouse set a fire in the building’s entryway in yet another night of conflict with federal agents.

Officials say the agents responded Sunday night and early Monday by repeatedly tear gassing the demonstrators to drive them away. President Donald Trump has decried the demonstrations and Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf has blasted the protestors as lawless anarchists. But city and state officials say they don’t want the federal forces intervening in Portland’s protests against racial injustice.

The city’s demonstrations have taken place daily since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis nearly 2 months ago.