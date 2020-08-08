Portland Protests Persist As Some Bring Flashes Of Violence

Demonstrators gathered at Floyd Light City Park on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 in Portland, Ore. Protests turned violent again even after the mayor pleaded with demonstrators to stay off the streets. Police say an officer suffered what was described as a severe injury after being hit with a rock late Thursday. (Mark Graves /The Oregonian via AP)

(AP) — More protests are expected in Portland, Oregon, throughout the weekend following violent demonstrations this week as unrest in the Northwest city continues. Since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis protests have occurred nightly for 70 days. Police say demonstrators threw or launched items including rocks, frozen or hard-boiled eggs and commercial-grade fireworks toward officers early Saturday. Oregon State Police joined officers in clearing the protest outside a public safety building. Democratic Mayor Ted Wheeler said this week the violent protesters are also serving as political “props” for President Donald Trump’s reelection. Trump has tried to portray the protesters as “sick and dangerous anarchists” running wild in the city’s streets.