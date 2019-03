Laredo Democrat Henry Cuellar says federal funding is enabling more resources to be used at Rio Grande Valley ports of entry.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Cuellar said monies approved in the recent federal government funding measure are to be used to invest in enhanced security technology for the ports of entry.

Cuellar says provisions were also made to bring additional K-9 officers as well as 600-new Customs and Border Protection agents to the southern border.